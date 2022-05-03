Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

KRNT stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 544,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,402,000 after purchasing an additional 625,255 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

