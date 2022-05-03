Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 832.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $38,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

