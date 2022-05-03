Korea Investment CORP Purchases 153,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $41,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

