Korea Investment CORP Has $54.22 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.60% of Owens Corning worth $54,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 192.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

