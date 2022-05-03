Korea Investment CORP Has $10.57 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

KR opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

