Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,904 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIO were worth $33,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NIO stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

