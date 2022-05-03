Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,500 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,192.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,195.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,327.98.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

