Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

