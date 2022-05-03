Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $221.59 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 30.6% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $221,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SEA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SEA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 264,055 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SEA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 508,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

