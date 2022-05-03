Komodo Reaches One Day Volume of $1.45 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $56.63 million and $1.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00323063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,559,200 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.