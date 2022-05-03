Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($96.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.31 ($95.06).

Kion Group stock opened at €51.18 ($53.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.19. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($86.13).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

