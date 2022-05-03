Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 24,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 221,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $710.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

