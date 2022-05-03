Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $257,173.23 and approximately $342,337.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00220524 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00433555 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,938.06 or 1.82053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

