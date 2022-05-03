Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. Kforce has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

