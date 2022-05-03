Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 11,348,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,042,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.
About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)
Read More
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.