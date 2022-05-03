Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,547,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 8,254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,769.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

