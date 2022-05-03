Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $317,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. 147,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,224. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.