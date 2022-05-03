Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,084. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.95. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,656 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

