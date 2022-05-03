Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,343 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. 26,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,011. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.63.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

