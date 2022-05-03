Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 238,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,828. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

