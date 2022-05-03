Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,490 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,965. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

