Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,403 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 118.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 1,283,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,246,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

