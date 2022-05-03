Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. 272,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,273. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

