Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 2,296 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

