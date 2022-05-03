Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

