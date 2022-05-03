Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
