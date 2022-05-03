Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

Get Kaman alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.