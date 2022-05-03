JRM Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 9.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 79,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,593. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

