Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.29. 5,897,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.