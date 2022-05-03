Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €29.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.76 ($26.06).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €26.45 ($27.84) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.72. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

