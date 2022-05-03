JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. 19,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.