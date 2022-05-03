JBF Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. American Eagle Outfitters makes up approximately 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 153,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

