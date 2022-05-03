Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment stock traded down $700.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,900.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,777.00 and a 12 month high of $5,600.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,586.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,595.07.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.