Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment stock traded down $700.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,900.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,777.00 and a 12 month high of $5,600.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,586.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,595.07.

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

