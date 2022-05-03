James D. Plummer Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $150.49. 2,016,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,110. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

