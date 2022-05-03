J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.49

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

