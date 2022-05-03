iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

