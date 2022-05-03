iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Increased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 4.6% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $37,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 904,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79.

