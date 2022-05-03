Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT Raised to €120.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €112.00 ($117.89) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ipsen from €87.00 ($91.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($92.63) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

