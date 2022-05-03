IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $623,827.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

