IOST Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. IOST has a market cap of $413.87 million and approximately $62.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.80 or 1.00043276 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00229382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101562 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

