Investment House LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

EA traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $121.51. 12,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,942. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.