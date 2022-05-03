Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000.

BSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 802,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,082. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

