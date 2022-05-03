Inverse Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for $206.23 or 0.00538502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

