Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.46, but opened at $78.91. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 1,178 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

