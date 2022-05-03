International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
International Stem Cell stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. International Stem Cell has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.80.
About International Stem Cell (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Stem Cell (ISCO)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.