International Money Express (IMXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

IMXI opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $745.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.98.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in International Money Express by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

