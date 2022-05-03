Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.15. 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 155,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 77,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

