Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ IQMDU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

