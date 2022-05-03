Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

