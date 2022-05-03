Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $115.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. 225,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,967. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

